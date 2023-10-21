KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has applied for the unconditional permanent return of his passport so that he can take his family for a holiday in London at the end of the year and undergo medical treatment in Singapore.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said in a supporting affidavit that the year-end trip to London is part of a family tradition in which he takes his family for a month-long trip every year.

“This trip is important because I can spend time with my family because this year has been very stressful for my family and I,” the Pagoh MP said in the document.

He will require his passport in order to book tickets for his wife and himself ahead of time as his travel agent had advised him that it would be difficult to procure flight tickets to plan for the trip as the timing will coincide with Christmas and New Year celebrations, he said.

Besides that, he said that he will need to undergo a heart examination through a stress test on a treadmill at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

He explained that he had previously undergone the treatment at the Mayo Clinic in the United States of America several years ago, where doctors had informed him that the Mount Elizabeth Hospital has the same treatment and diagnostic tools.

Further, he added that his lawyers’ advice was that the RM2 million bail he had provided earlier would be sufficient to ensure his presence in court and the handing over of his passport was merely an additional guarantee.

Earlier this month, Muhyiddin filed an application to set aside three money laundering charges involving some RM200 million related to the Jana Wibawa projects implemented during his administration, after having succeeded in his acquittal from four other power abuse charges in August.

He is also seeking the court to grant him a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on grounds that the three charges, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, were now “baseless” following a High Court decision on August 15 which had struck out four abuse of power charges against him.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president now faces two money laundering charges of receiving money from illegal activities, amounting to RM195 million, from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

In August, High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed Muhyiddin’s application to strike out the four charges after he ruled that the charges were vague, flawed and unfounded. He subsequently acquitted and discharged the former prime minister. The prosecution then filed its notice of appeal on the same day.