KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has filed an application to set aside three money laundering charges involving some RM200 million related to the Jana Wibawa projects implemented during his administration, after having succeeded in his acquittal from four other power abuse charges in August.

In the application filed by law firm Messr Chetan Jethwani & Company, Muhyiddin is also seeking the court to grant him a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) under Section 173(g) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Muhyiddin filed the application on grounds that the three charges, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, were now “baseless” following a High Court decision on August 15 which had struck out four abuse of power charges against him.

In the High Court's decision, judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin had said the aforementioned charges accusing Muhyiddin of allegedly using his position to obtain gratification amounting to RM232.5 million for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia failed to disclose any offence details.

The prosecution has since filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal to overturn the High Court's ruling.

In his supporting affidavit sighted by Malay Mail, Muhyiddin said it would be unreasonable and unfair for him to continue facing the aforementioned 'baseless' charges since a prolonged trial would affect his quality of life whereby his reputation would be affected and having to spend time in court.

He also said his rights under the Federal Constitution's Articles 5 and 8 would surely be affected should his application be disallowed and subsequently forced to stand trial for the said charges.

The Bersatu president faces two money laundering charges of receiving money from illegal activities, amounting to RM195 million, from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament was also charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court on March 13 this year, with receiving money from illegal activities, amounting to RM5 million. The case has been transferred to the Sessions Court here for a joint trial.