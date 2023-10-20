JOHOR BARU, Oct 20 — The body of a disabled person has been found in an oil palm plantation, 12 days after he went missing from his home in Felda Sungai Tiram here.

According to the deceased’s sister, Syarifah Masnan, 30, the body of 25-year-old Salman Syah was discovered by several members of the public on Tuesday.

“Salman’s body was in the oil palm plantation that is about 2km away from our home.

“He was later buried at a Muslim cemetery near our house,” she said when contacted for the latest update on the missing youth.

Salman, the fourth of seven siblings, was reported missing on October 6.

Syarifah said her brother suffered from seizures almost every week since he was a child and still depended on medication as an adult.

She thanked everyone who helped to search for Salman last week.

Prior to his body’s discovery, it was reported that Salman’s family had made a public appeal on social media for any information on his whereabouts.