KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The Ministry of Local Government Development has issued a warning saying that it will continue the crackdown on commercial premises that have been renovated into tiny rental rooms resembling “bird’s nests”, said minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said checks found that some residential unit owners carried out renovations on their property without seeking approval from the authorities.

Premises owners must comply with the guidelines and specifications set by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department as well as the relevant local authorities to avoid the risks of fire hazards, he said, adding that action will be imposed to enforce legal provisions and protect the safety of lives and property.

“Among the actions to be imposed are issuing the fire hazard removal notices under Section 8 of Act 341 (Fire Services Act 1988), providing an appropriate period for premises owner to comply. Failure to comply will lead to an investigation for prosecution purposes,” he said after attending the Fire Hazard Prevention Operation (MBK) in Taman Maluri, here, today.

The MBK operation was carried out after the premises owner who rented out tiny rooms in Taman Maluri failed to comply with the notice issued by the authorities five days ago for making illegal renovations of the premises.

“A spot check was carried out here to identify fire hazards at the premises modified into rental rooms...I observed a dangerous condition for the occupants,” he said.

The media has previously reported the existence of such rooms at two-storey premises in Taman Maluri that do not meet the building and fire safety standards. — Bernama

