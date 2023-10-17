KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The public is advised not to use social media to lodge complaints regarding essential supplies but, instead, provide such information through the official channels of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

Its deputy minister Senator Fuziah Salleh said complaints made on social media would only delay the action taken by the ministry.

“Sometimes, when netizens prefer to report issues through social media, it will slow down the action process. It’s best to use the proper channels. If the complaints are submitted to KPDN, we can take immediate action.

“For example, if a case goes viral, we have to find out who started it... the source of the information. We have to meet them before we can begin the investigation,” she told reporters after conducting Ops Jamin at a supermarket in Cheras Jaya, here today.

Fuziah said a special channel to lodge supply complaints through a QR code is available where it will be directly linked to the special KPDN WhatsApp hotline and can be accessed on the official KPDN website.

Through the dedicated channel, the primary focus will be on addressing supply shortages and price increases for essential goods, she said, adding that KPDN enforcers will conduct investigations within 24 hours of receiving the complaints.

“So, I urge you not to use social media channels. But if you need to report, send it to KPDN. We have many complaint channels, but we have opened this special channel for supplies such as rice, oil and sugar,” she said.

Members of the public can channel their complaints with complete documents through any KPDN channels, such as via WhatsApp to 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000; the KPDN e-Complaints portal http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my; call centre at 1-800-886-800; email [email protected]; the KPDN Ez ADU application or the enforcement operations room at 03-8882 6088 / 6245. — Bernama