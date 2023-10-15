KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Mid Valley Southkey mall in Johor Baru, which was investigated for a security threat yesterday, said it is open for business as usual today after getting the all-clear from the police.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall premises and the adjacent St Giles Hotel Southkey at about 6.40pm yesterday after an alarm was triggered, believed to have been caused by a bomb scare.

“Following a comprehensive assessment, the Johor District Police Chief (OCPD) declared the premises safe for the return of tenants, employees, guests and shoppers at 12.15am, 15 October 2023,” the mall management said in a statement early this morning.

It expressed its thanks to the police and the Fire and Rescue Department for their quick actions.

“The Mall will resume operations as usual on Sunday, 15 October 2023,” it added.

Last night, the mall management confirmed that the public were evacuated from its premises following an alleged “security threat” following an anonymous phone call, but stopped short of confirming the nature of the threat.

Lawyer and former journalist Balbeer Singh Jessy, who was among those evacuated to the open-air car park in front of the mall’s main entrance, told Malay Mail yesterday that the evacuation order came at 6.40pm after an alarm was triggered.

The 62-year-old said shoppers were initially under the impression that there was a gas leak, but were later told that it was a bomb threat.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department also affirmed yesterday when contacted that they had responded to a bomb threat at the mall, and said the matter was being handled by the police.

The Mid Valley SouthKey mall is located within the SouthKey development, which also includes the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Johor Baru, two office towers and one hotel tower.

Many people who had parked their vehicles at the mall and hotel compound were stuck for several hours while investigators combed the grounds, but were able to leave the same day.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Baru had also warned Singaporeans who could be in the area to exercise caution and register their presence if they needed its diplomatic services.

Many Singaporeans shop in the area as their country is just across the narrow Johor strait.