KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Mid Valley Southkey shopping centre in Johor Baru was evacuated at about 6.45pm today due to an alleged bomb scare.

In reply to a query by Malay Mail, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said that the matter was in the hands of the police.

Advertisement

“In reference to the bomb case. Bomba is the support agency to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“The lead agency is PDRM,” the brief reply read.

Advertisement

Malay Mail has reached out to the Johor police for comment.

According to eyewitness Balbeer Singh Jessy, a 62-year-old lawyer and former journalist, the evacuation order came at 6.40pm after an alarm was triggered.

He said that shoppers were initially under the impression that there was a gas leak.

Advertisement

“The alarm started at 6.40pm and the guards were shouting to move the shoppers out of the mall to the open-air car park in front of the mall’s main entrance.

“Initially, most shoppers were not that alarmed as the security guards said that it was just a gas leak. It was later that they told us it was a bomb threat,” he said to Malay Mail when contacted.

Balbeer Singh said he was part of an approximately more than 1,000 members of the public who were evacuated to the open-air car park and are currently waiting for authorities to declare the area safe so that they can retrieve their cars.

People are seen outside the Mid Valley Southkey shopping centre entrance in Johor Baru after the evacuation. — Picture courtesy of Balbeer Singh Jessy

Meanwhile, other members of the public who were at the mall took to social media to say that they had been asked to leave the premises for reasons unknown.

Numerous videos and photos were shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) of people congregating by the roads surrounding the mall, saying that they were unable to leave the area as their cars were still in the parking lot.

A Fire and Rescue Department vehicle was seen outside Mid Valley Southkey shopping centre in Johor Baru. — Picture via social media

At the time of writing, a fire engine was spotted parked outside an entrance to the mall, while the sound of a fire alarm could reportedly be heard.

It is also understood that the roads leading to the area have been cordoned off by the police, although this cannot be verified at the time of writing.

JUST IN The Midvalley Southkey Johor Bahru shopping centre here was evacuated for unknown reasons. pic.twitter.com/gOsjrlKxok — ????Arif E.???? (@arfdy12) October 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, together with the Consulate-General in Johor Baru, released an advisory for Singapore citizens who might be visiting Mid Valley Southkey.

“The Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Baru is aware of reports that visitors to the Mid Valley Southkey Mall and St Giles Hotel in Johor Baru have been asked to evacuate temporarily due to alleged security and safety concerns.

“Singaporeans in the vicinity are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

“Singaporeans are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

“Singaporeans who require urgent consular assistance can contact the Consulate-General at +60 19 791 1166 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800 / 8855,” the statement read.

Mid Valley SouthKey mall is located within the SouthKey development, which also includes the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Johor Baru, two office towers and one hotel tower.