KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — In a bid to boost Malaysia’s efforts to land its first Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games, the government is allocating RM72 million to strengthen the athlete podium event ecosystem and the implementation of the Road to Gold initiative.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, said that of the total amount, RM20 million is allocated under the Road to Gold initiative as preparation for Malaysia’s quest for its first Olympic gold at the 2024 edition in Paris.

“We celebrate the success of our national heroes and heroines who brought glory to the country at the (recent) Hangzhou Asian Games by winning 32 medals.

“Sports is a key platform towards building solidarity among Malaysians. Despite our difference in race and religion, our diversity does not in any way dampen the spirit of sportsmanship,” he said when tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

To empower the athlete ecosystem, he said a total of RM12 million is provided for the National Sports Council (NSC) for training programmes and athlete preparations for international para multi-sports Games.

“I am sure everyone saw the inspirational story of Aqil Naufal, a student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Felda Lepar Utara 1, Pahang who showcased the spirit of sportsmanship despite his condition.

“Aqil’s dream of playing football came true when he received government assistance and guidance from the Malaysia Amputee Football Association (MAFA),” he said.

Anwar said that RM50 million is set aside for the maintenance and upgrading of youth and sports facilities nationwide, especially for dilapidated infrastructure.

He added that the government will also continue to provide a matching grant of RM50 million to encourage the hosting of prestigious sports events by sports organisations and the private sector as the response this year was very encouraging.

“Tomorrow is National Sports Day. The government will continue to amplify sports and recreational programmes for the people, including swimming programmes for children, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and the elderly from less fortunate families.

“The organisation of sports and recreational activities to help senior citizens stay active and healthy will also be increased,” he said.

Family camping programmes will also be implemented by making available Youth and Sports Ministry facilities at a minimum rate in six national Wawasan Camp sites, such as Ulu Sepri, Rembau in Negeri Sembilan and Ulu Kenas, Kuala Kangsar in Perak.

Anwar said the government proposed a special tax exemption for sports activities and purchase of sports equipment be limited to RM1,000 and this exemption will also be expanded to cover sports training fees. — Bernama