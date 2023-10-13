Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 ― The Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to implementing an agenda and policies that prioritise the people, especially when it comes to safeguarding the interests of Sabah and Sarawak.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this commitment is evident in the increased allocations given to Sarawak and Sabah, which are RM5.8 billion and RM6.6 billion, respectively.

“More importantly, we have to focus on the implementation. If we have the allocation, but the implementation is inefficient, the allocation will not be received by the recipients. That’s what we should focus on.”

Fadillah, who is also minister of plantation industries and commodities, said this at a press conference at the Parliament lobby after the tabling of the Budget by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Under the Budget, RM6.6 billion was allocated to Sabah and RM5.8 billion to Sarawak next year, an increase from RM6.5 billion and RM5.6 billion respectively from this year’s budget.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the delegation of powers to approve development projects below RM50 million to technical agencies in Sabah and Sarawak, and the increase in the Special Interim Grants also proved the unity government's strong commitment to strengthening infrastructure development in both states.

At the same time, he said the government remains committed to continuing negotiations and fulfilling the demands of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) through the 2024 Budget.

He said it was evident when the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed via a majority voice vote in the Dewan Rakyat last Wednesday which provides for the appointment of a representative of the Sabah state government, known as the chief minister of Sabah, and a representative of the Sarawak state government, known as the premier of Sarawak, in accordance with the recommendations of the Inter-Government Committee (IGC) 1963.

“Also, the handover of Bintulu Port and the operation of Rural Air Services (RAS) to the Sabah government is also under negotiations in the MA63 committee...Insya-Allah we will be able to fulfil the prime minister’s aspiration to uphold the consensus reached under the MA63,” he said.

When tabling the Budget, Anwar said among the projects planned for implementation in Sabah and Sarawak include efforts to upgrade dilapidated buildings and facilities at 450 schools, comprising 185 projects in Sarawak and 155 in Sabah, with an allocation of RM930 million.

He said the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak will be completed next year, while the tender process for 19 work packages for Phase 1b of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah, involving a stretch of 336 kilometres and costing RM15.7 billion, will be completed next month.

The implementation of Phase 2 of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project, covering over 320 kilometres and costing nearly RM74 billion, will begin by the end of this year and the government will also continue to subsidise air transportation with an allocation of RM209 million for the benefit of residents in rural and remote areas of Sabah and Sarawak, he added. ― Bernama