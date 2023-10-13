KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The government will revive the plan to build five LRT3 stations in Selangor that were cancelled in 2018, and expand the North-South Expressway otherwise known as the PLUS Highway, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

In his Budget 2024 speech, Anwar said the government has agreed to continue with the plan to build the five LRT3 stations, namely Tropicana, Raja Muda, Temasya, Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik.

He said maintaining the five stations in the LRT3 line would better connect and improve the public transportation network in the Klang Valley. This is expected to cost RM4.7 billion and benefit two million passengers.

Anwar said that the project to widen the PLUS highway from four lanes to six lanes would be extended from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam in Johor at a cost of RM931 million.

As for the Pan-Borneo Highway Sarawak, Anwar said it is expected to be fully completed next year.

For phase one of the Pan-Borneo Sabah Highway, the tender process for 19 work packages for this phase covering a length of 366 kilometres involving RM15.7 billion will be done this November, he said.

He said the RM7.4 billion phase two of Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) covering over 320 kilometres will also be carried out at the end of this year.

Anwar said the My50 monthly pass will continue to be offered. This will benefit the over 180,000 Klang Valley residents who use public transport provider Prasarana’s bus and rail services.

Anwar said RM96 million will be allocated as support funds for the Bas Henti-henti bus service. This will support the daily operation costs of operators who have to continue serving rural routes with less passengers.

He said RM150 million will also be allocated for a programme to transport such Bas Henti-henti services including to expand benefits to the three new locations of Kota Bharu in Kelantan, Kuantan in Pahang and Kota Setar in Kedah.

He said the government will continue air transport subsidies with RM209 million to benefit rural residents in the interior areas of Sabah and Sarawak.

He also gave an early estimate of RM10 billion on the LRT connecting Penang island to Seberang Perai on the mainland of the state as planned by the Penang state government, based on the public-private partnership method.