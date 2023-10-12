MUAR, Oct 12 — A 34-year-old man in Parit Jawa here is under arrest on suspicion of beating his wife last night, local police confirmed today.

The complainant was his 32-year-old wife who told police the assault happened at 11.30pm when she asked the man why he was home so late last night.

“His wife just asked her husband about his delay in returning home. Suddenly, the 34-year-old suspect raised his voice and scolded her for interfering in his affair.

“The suspect, who is unemployed, then proceeded to physically assault his wife by kicking her on her back and punching her left arm,” Muar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz told reporters.

He said the wife filed a police report against her husband before seeking treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital here.

He said police arrested the husband at about 2am today.

He added that investigations so far found that the incident last night was not the first time the man had assaulted his wife.

“Police will be investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994,” Raiz said.