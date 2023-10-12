KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Budget carrier MYAirline’s abrupt suspension of its operations has affected thousands of travellers who bought its tickets for local and international destinations.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said 5,000 passengers have been affected, along with a total of 39 flights serving local destinations, as well as one international route to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand since yesterday.

The airport operator urged MYAirline customers to reconsider their travel plans and look for alternatives if they have not yet departed for their destinations.

“Instead, they can explore alternative flight options from other carriers through the respective airlines’ websites.

“At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, resting areas have been provided at Level 3 Terminal 2 and Level 5 Anjung Tinjau Terminal 1 to ensure passengers can wait for their next flights comfortably,” MAHB said in a statement this afternoon.

MAHB said that as of now, the situation at affected airports within its Malaysian network is under control.

It said airport staff are currently available to help guide and provide alternative travel options to MYAirline passengers who are stranded at the various locations.

Earlier this morning, MYAirline announced that it is suspending all of its operations with immediate effect due to financial pressures.

It did not indicate when operations would resume.

In a separate statement shortly after, Malaysian Aviation Commission said that MYAirline must refund consumers who have bought its tickets and are affected by its suspension of operations.

* An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that 10,000 passengers were affected after MYAirline stopped its ops. This has been corrected to 5,000 based on an amendment sent by MAHB.