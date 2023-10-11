PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 ― The issues relating to the spread of fake news and the Indonesian government's ban on e-commerce transactions on the social media platform TikTok, are among the topics that will be discussed in a meeting with the top management of TikTok today, according to Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the meeting would take place at the Parliament building at 4.30pm today.

“I noticed that there are daily media statements from ministers or ministries regarding fake news circulating on social media, including TikTok. The spread of fake news is something we in the government are actively addressing, and there's even a new segment every day on RTM called 'Biar Betul!'

“At the same time, we also need close cooperation among social media platforms in detecting elements of coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB),” he told reporters after attending the Majlis Jasamu Dikenang programme at the ministry here.

Fahmi said social media platform operators should take proactive measures as CIB undoubtedly violates the community guidelines they have established.

On Indonesia’s ban on e-commerce transactions on TikTok, Fahmi said that he would reach out to the Indonesian government TikTok’s management to obtain detailed information on the matter.

“We want to understand the situation first. The context in Malaysia is different from Indonesia, but I see a need to take a comprehensive look at it,” he said.

On October 7, Fahmi was reported to have said that the Malaysian government would study the action taken by the Indonesian government in banning e-commerce transactions on TikTok before coming out with appropriate measures in Malaysia.

This is after Indonesia's Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan announced the immediate ban on e-commerce transactions on TikTok to protect offline and market traders because the prices offered online were too low, adversely affecting small and medium-scale businesses operating offline.

Earlier in his speech at the event, Fahmi expressed hope that KKD (Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation) retirees would always share their experience with the public servants still in service.

"Through this knowledge sharing, it is hoped that the quality of service delivery by public servants, especially those within the ministry and agencies under KKD, can be continually improved,” he said.

A total of 128 retirees from agencies under KKD, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), the Broadcasting Department, and the Information Department, were feted at the event. ― Bernama