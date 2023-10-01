MELAKA, Oct 1 — The Melaka state government is expecting a response from seven commercial airlines regarding its invitation to operate at the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here, no later than the end of this month.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said discussions had been held with the airlines including AirAsia, Batik Air and Malindo Air.

“They need time to consider the offer as there are terms and conditions specified in the offer agreement,” he told reporters after the Melaka International Air Carnival opening ceremony at LTAM, here, today.

Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam officiated at the opening ceremony, also attended by State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

Elaborating, Hameed said the agreement was essential to ensure the airlines that have agreed to operate at LTAM could commit to their operations and not terminate their services indiscriminately.

He said among the routes the state government had proposed to the airlines are the old routes, Penang and Kota Bharu for domestic flights and Pekanbaru, Indonesia for international flights, in addition to the new route to Padang, Indonesia. — Bernama