MIRI, Sept 30 — Seven people from two families were homeless after a fire engulfed their homes at Jalan Harmoni 1 in Kampung Tudan here early this morning.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri’s Fire Investigation Division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the department received an emergency call about the fire around 3.01am.

“A team of six members from the Lutong Bomba station, led by Senior Fire Officer II Henry Jugah, rushed to the scene some eight kilometres away.

“On arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire had engulfed the two wooden houses. A team of nine firefighters from the Lopeng Bomba station were also called to assist in the operation,” he said.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the firefighters used two streams, three fountains, and a nearby fire hydrant to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire until it was completely under control at 3.55am.

After ensuring the situation was safe and there was no risk of the fire reigniting, firefighters ended the operation at 4.05am, he said. — Borneo Post