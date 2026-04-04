SEREMBAN, April 4 — A paralysed woman died after being trapped in a fire that destroyed a terrace house in Taman Mantin Baharu here yesterday.

A Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesperson said a report on the incident involving the 32-year-old woman was received at 11.33 pm.

“The fire involved a terrace house measuring 20 by 65 feet, which was completely destroyed. The woman was found charred in the master bedroom and was pronounced dead by health officials,” he said in a statement today.

The spokesperson added that the blaze was successfully brought under control at 11.50 pm, with 14 officers and personnel involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, Nilai assemblyman J Arul Kumar said the woman, who had suffered a stroke and was partially paralysed, lived with her younger brother and was believed to be asleep when the fire broke out.

“Her younger brother had gone out to buy food and was only informed later that their house was on fire.

“According to neighbours, they heard the woman calling for help but could not enter as the fire was raging and the house door was closed, preventing anyone from rescuing her,” he said. — Bernama