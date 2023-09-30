KOTA BARU, Sept 30 — Kelantan State Assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah topped the list of 772 recipients of the state honours in conjunction with the 54th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, today.

Mohd Amar received the Dato’ Sri Amar D’Raja award from Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, at the investiture ceremony held at Istana Balai Besar.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman was conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Kesateria Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Perkasa (SPKK) which carries the title ’Datuk’.

Director-general of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim; and the secretary-general of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Aminuddin Hassim were awarded the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (SPSK), which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Meanwhile, recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (DPMK) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ are Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun; Kelantan financial officer Datuk Norazman Abd Ghani; Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh; Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin@Syed Hussin and Kota Bharu High Court Judge Datuk Roslan Abu Bakar.

Nine individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (DJMK) which carries the title ‘Datuk’ including Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad group chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed.

Five recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Kesateria Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Perkasa (DPKK) including the commander of the 8th Infantry Brigade Brig Gen Azudin Hassan; Army chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and Royal Malaysian Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

A total of 15 individuals were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Terbilang (DPSK) which carries the title ‘Datuk’, including Kelantan Education Department director Mohd Zamri Abdul Aziz; Kelantan Land and Mines director Rosnazli Amin and consultant cardiologist at the Medical Department, Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) Dr Mohd Sapawi Mohamed.

The sole recipient of the Darjah Kebesaran Jasa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Setia (DPJK) which also carries the title ‘Datuk’ was Customs Department deputy director-general Datuk Aidid Tajuddin. — Bernama