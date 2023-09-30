KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said a lot of new evidence had been amassed in the case of a former political secretary to Datuk Seri Radzi Jidin when the latter was education minister.

“I believe the investigating officers have collected a lot of new evidence for the case and I will leave it up to them to decide whether they want to call him (Radzi) in for a statement.

“This is a new investigation, and it will require some time,” he added.

Radzi has denied any involvement in alleged RM80 million irregularities in the printing of Islamic studies books, J-Qaf.

The allegations came after two viral WhatsApp text messages linking the former education minister to irregularities in the awarding of school maintenance contracts and the printing of Islamic studies books.

Radzi served as a senior minister, holding the education portfolio under the Muhyiddin administration.

He is the incumbent Putrajaya MP under Perikatan Nasional’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.