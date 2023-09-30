KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Interpol has requested additional information on the charges levelled against Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, who is the son-in-law of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said his agency is preparing said documents, which will be passed to the police on Monday.

“The MACC can’t put in a request for the red notice, as it falls under the police’s jurisdiction. Interpol has requested some additional documents on the case, which we will give to the police on Monday.

“As for the details of Interpol’s request, I cannot say exactly, but it has to do with the draft of the charges and anything else related to this corruption case.

“We will be sending all the necessary documents as soon as possible to the police,” Azam told reporters at an MACC event with the media here.

Yesterday, the police said they are still waiting for technical information from the MACC to complete the application for an Interpol red notice for Muhammad Adlan and lawyer Mansoor Saat.

Muhammad Adlan, 48, and Mansoor, 69, are sought by the anti-graft agency for questioning over alleged corruption and embezzlement in the registration, recruitment and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry.

A previous check with the Immigration Department found that the men left Malaysia on May 17 and May 21 respectively, and there was no record of them re-entering the country.