KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, has revealed that the agency has forwarded its investigations into Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Sanusi Md Nor regarding allegations of corruption and abuse of power in the rare earth elements (REE) mining issue in the state to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action.

Azam anticipates a decision on the matter within two to three weeks.

“On Sanusi and the REE issues, we have sent what we have to the DPP to study, and by my estimation, they will make a decision as soon as possible, perhaps in two to three weeks’ time,” he told reporters.

Azam also provided updates on the investigations of corruption allegations related to foreign worker recruitment deals in the Human Resources Ministry.

On April 13, an aide to Minister Datuk V. Sivakumar was arrested, along with a recruitment agent, by the MACC over alleged quota violations in recruiting foreign workers, which fell under the purview of the Human Resources Ministry.

A day later, another suspect, identified as Sivakumar’s female private secretary, was arrested by the anti-graft agency as investigations progressed.

Azam disclosed that investigations into this case had concluded approximately two months ago.

“We presented our cases to the deputy public prosecutor, and we concluded our investigations around two months ago,” he stated.