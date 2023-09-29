BENTONG, Sept 29 ― The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will propose the use of subsidised imported rice at government premises such as hospitals, police training centres, military camps and school hostels, to allow more local rice to be in the market.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said he will discuss the matter with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is finance minister on Monday.

He said the move is expected to restore higher availability of local rice in the market.

“The government premises will buy imported rice at a (subsidised) price that is not high, maybe between RM32 and RM35 per bag,” he said after participating in the Sembang Santai Perpaduan talk in Simpang Pelangai here last night.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said India is expected to make the decision on whether the country will allow white rice to continue to be exported to Malaysia next week. ― Bernama