PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Ministry of Communications and Digital is having discussions with the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) to bring a Cabinet Memorandum on setting up the National Anti-Scam Task Force in Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to curb online scams.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry reverted to PMD because the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) which is under PMD, is the responsible agency on the matter.

He noted the move was among the steps taken to put a “full stop” to the rise in commercial fraud due to advancements in digital technology and combat scammers.

“As far as the government is concern, we are looking into what other ways we can do, other things we can do to reduce the amount of online fraud,” he told reporters after his working visit to Axiata Cyber Fusion Centre here today.

Fahmi also noted that the government blocked more than two billion suspicious calls and more than 500 million suspicious short messaging service from reaching Malaysian consumers with the assistance of telco service providers to tackle the issue of online scams.

He said one of the root causes of online scams is data leakage where the scammers figured out how to trick consumers with the data.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay reported that Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) statistics showed over 50 per cent of cases recorded annually consisted of online fraud.

The minister also said that the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) will start a campaign next month to create more awareness among the public on online scams.

Meanwhile, Fahmi denied the September month mobile phone bill rebate under Media Practitioner Rahmah Rebate Incentives is only limited to the first 1,000 media practitioners in the country.

“It is open to all with media accreditation card issued by the Information Department,” he said.

However, he stressed that media practitioners who were given the wrong information to inform the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for quick action.

On August 29, Fahmi announced that about 10,000 media practitioners nationwide will be able to enjoy a one-month mobile phone bill rebate under the Media Practitioners Rahmah Rebate Incentives in appreciation of the unsung hero role of media practitioners in explaining the Rahmah Initiative under the Malaysia Madani concept. — Bernama