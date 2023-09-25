IPOH, Sept 25 — After being in operation for nearly four decades, the Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals (ISPCA) will be shuttering its shelter at Simpang Pulai.

Society president Ricky Soong said the reason for closing down the shelter was they owed the Batu Gajah Land Office a whopping RM33,170 in rental for renting the 0.49 hectare site.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Soong said the amount was deduced from a yearly rental of RM5,528 from 2018 to this year.

“When Batu Gajah Land Office wrote to us in 2018 informing us that they would be charging us an annual rental of RM5,528, we were taken aback with the sudden increase as previously we were only charged RM1,518 annually.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the society could not meet with the Batu Gajah Land Office to settle the matter.

However, in May this year, the Batu Gajah Land Office sent another letter to remind the society of the outstanding amount owed.

“We then met with the district officer who insisted that we must pay up and gave us a three month grace period from October to December to settle the payment.”

“With a mere RM50,000 cash reserves in our account, it is impossible for us to pay the amount owed,” added Soong.

Hence, he said, the society had taken the heartbreaking decision to close down its shelter that had been in operation since 1985.

“In the meantime, we are appealing to animal lovers to come forward to adopt some 300 dogs kept at the shelter,” he added.

Except for those which are old, Soong said all dogs in the shelter are healthy and had either been spayed or neutered.

“Please give them a second chance in life,” he added.

To a question, Soong said the society faces a monthly operation cost of RM10,000 that includes utility bills, the salary of one worker and food for the dogs.

“Since early this year, the price of rice has increased from RM98 to RM140. As for kibbles, the price had risen from RM65 to RM79,” he said, adding that the society uses 25kg of rice and 50kg of kibbles daily.

Those interested in adopting the dogs can visit the shelter at Lot 38642, 4 1/2 Mile, Jalan Gopeng, 31300 Ipoh, Perak.

For details, contact 016-524 6915.