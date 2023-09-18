KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) is considering opening a special pathway for religious stream students, huffaz and Maahad Tahfiz leavers to polytechnics and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes under the ministry.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the proposal would create more opportunities and pathways for students in those fields to pursue TVET studies at all polytechnics under MOHE.

“Currently, the Techno Huffaz Programme is limited to four specific programmes at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Polytechnic and Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic,” he said when winding up the debate for his ministry on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the proposal is in line with the National Tahfiz Education Policy and the principles and aspirations of Malaysia Madani, which elevates the values of excellence in individuals to be combined with their best skills.

He also said that the ministry is in the process of drafting a transformation plan for polytechnics, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

In addition, Mohamed Khaled said there was a more than 20 per cent increase in the admission of students to TVET programmes at polytechnics to 20,520 this year, compared to 16,962 students last year.

He said overall, 79.6 per cent of available places have been filled, with current enrollment at 144,816 students.

“Although the number of admissions to TVET programmes is satisfactory, we will continue our efforts to maximise admissions, thus meeting the existing capacity and places available.

“This includes facilitating admission requirements and special entry pathways for vulnerable groups,” he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama