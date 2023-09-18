KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will be launching Rahmat Rice Sales to help lighten the burden of the people affected by the price hike of imported rice as well as the absence of local rice.

Its deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh said through the programme, consumers could obtain rice at subsidised price via a RM150 million allocation passed by Parliament.

“Rice is a controlled item which KPDN has no authority to control its price. But today we kept hearing the people’s grouses, so KPDN seeks ways resolve the issue of imported rice price increase and why local rice supply has allegedly ran out,” she said.

She was winding up the debate of the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP MTR) for the Youth and Sports Ministry at Dewan Rakyat today.

Apart from that, she said being aware of the country’s dependence on imported raw materials such as sugar and onions, KPDN has implemented a mechanism to control the price of such goods so that they do not burden the people.

“Now, Malaysia is dependent on imported goods...we are tied with the source countries for example when India stops exporting sugar and wants ro raise onion export tax, the moves will have effect on our country.

“However, we will try our best to manage. For example we impose ceiling price so that we can control sugar price. Later we control and subsidise in the case of egss, grade A, B, C and D. Besides we also hold Rahmah Sales where we give discounts of between 10 to 30 per cent,” she said. — Bernama