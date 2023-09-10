NIBONG TEBAL, Sept 10 — A woman was killed while seven others were injured in an accident involving six vehicles at KM164.8 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near the Bukit Minyak-Sungai Bakap interchange, early this morning.

The 4.20am accident involved a total of 21 victims but 13 other individuals escaped unhurt.

A spokesperson for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operation centre (PGO) said the department received an emergency call at 4.30 am and a team of firefighters from the Nibong Tebal Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the accident had involved two trailers, one of which ferrying timber, overturned and blocked the highway and four other vehicles.

“Firefighters carried out rescue work to remove the trapped victims and those who were rescued were sent to the hospital to receive treatment,” he said.

He said that one of the injured victims, a woman in her 60s, died at the scene due to severe injuries.

The woman was the front passenger of the Toyota Corolla and there was another woman, in her 50s, who was trapped in the vehicle but was rescued before being sent to hospital for further treatment.

There were also three men, in their 20s, travelling in the same car and all of them sustained minor injuries and were sent to HSB.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the trailer ferrying timber, who is in his 30s, was seriously injured while the other two who sustained minor injuries were two women in their 20s and 40s - the driver and passenger of the Perodua Bezza,” he said.

He added that the driver of another trailer and 12 other individuals travelling in Perodua Alza and Proton Saga respectively, escaped unhurt. — Bernama