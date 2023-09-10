KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Jom Latih Belia Digital Madani Carnival aims to provide exposure to housewives, especially single mothers, to develop their skills and subsequently generate more income.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, said that the carnival was organised after the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Covid-19 pandemic affected the income and education of many women.

“We want the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRDCorp) to work with the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency and the police (in the area), in getting women to participate in this programme and increase their income,” she said to reporters, after officiating the carnival at the International Youth Centre today.

The carnival also offered various classes, including cake decorating and bead accessory making.

Asked if there will be more programmes like the carnival for Bandar Tun Razak constituency, Wan Azizah said she has to consider other issues which are pending in the constituency.

“We are trying our level best. We also have to tailor the programmes to those who really need help in other fields. In Bandar Tun Razak, for example, there are many issues for the urban poor, which we need to address. These are things we have to take into account,” she said.

Meanwhile, 49-year-old housewife, Suzana Jamhari, signed up for a cake decorating course, after being alerted to an advertisement by her friends.

“Cake decorating is a difficult task, but it’s fun! With a lot of practice, it eventually works out,” said Suzana, from Pudu, here.

Part-time worker, Asnaliza Mohd Asri, 39, from Cheras, attended the bead accessory-making course, because her daughter likes this kind of accessory.

“I want to try to make my own beads because my children like it, so I am trying to learn. I usually only buy ready-made beads, and when there is an event like this, why not attend?

“This event shows us how to produce them. If you are determined enough, perhaps you can start your own business,” she said. — Bernama