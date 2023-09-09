KLANG, Sept 9 — DAP National Publicity Secretary Teo Nie Ching was elected as the new Wanita DAP chief succeeding Chong Eng, here, today.

Chong, who held the position for 22 years, was named the advisor of the Wanita DAP National Executive Committee for the 2023-2026 term.

Teo, who is also the Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, and Chong were elected during the 2023 Wanita DAP National Congress.

Meanwhile, Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin was elected Wanita DAP deputy chief, whereas Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman and DAP assistant international secretary of the Central Executive Committee P. Kasturiraani were selected as vice-chiefs.

The congress also elected Wong May Ing as Wanita DAP Secretary, Nicole Tan Lee Koon (assistant secretary), Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (treasurer), Liow Cai Tung (organising secretary) and M.Thulsi as her assistant.

Heng Lee Lee was named the publicity secretary, Lim Yi Wei (assistant publicity secretary), Jannie Lasimbang (international secretary), Syerleena Abdul Rashid (political education director) and Sangeet Kaur Deo (legal bureau).

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was elected a committee member with five others namely Lan Suet Ling, Sally Sian Keng Eng, Jennifer Poh Chiou Shya, Leong Yu Man and Wong Siew Ki.

The congress was officiated by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook. — Bernama