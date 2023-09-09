GOPENG, Sept 9 — The Perak government aims for 80 per cent 5G network coverage in populated areas statewide by the end of this year.

State Communications, Multimedia, and Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said the state government will work with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), especially in matters involving location and importance for network coverage.

“We want 5G coverage to be well coordinated and reach the target audience. For example, when the Proton factory moves from Shah Alam to Tanjung Malim, there will be a movement of people and industry players.

“With this move, we see it as important to set up 5G network coverage there. More importantly, it will add value and attract more investors to set up factories in Tanjung Malim,” he told Bernama after attending the Kinta Selatan District Education Office (PPDKiS) open day, at the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) today.

Yesterday, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said until August, 5G network coverage in populated areas in the state had reached a rate of 70.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Azlan said that 80 schools, involving more than 3,000 participants, consisting of teachers and students in the Kinta Selatan district, have participated in PPDKiS.

He said the annual programme serves as a platform to share innovation and achievements of students and teachers, related to technology, multimedia, food, arts and so on. — Bernama