PASIR MAS, Aug 1 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Chetok state seat, Mohamad Ezzat Zahrim Mohd Hanuzi, feels that there is an urgent need to resolve the water woes faced by the people of Kelantan.

The 33-year-old said that has caused residents in the area to rely on groundwater from tube wells, otherwise known as boring wells, for their daily needs.

Mohamad Ezzat Zahrim, who is also the state Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) youth wing chief, feels that the problem cannot be solved by the state government administration under the PAS leadership, which has governed Kelantan for over 30 years.

As such, he called on voters to give PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) a chance to govern Kelantan, he said when met by Bernama.

Mohamad Ezzat Zahrim, who is set to face incumbent Zuraidin Abdullah of PAS, said that besides the water problem, the issue of hardcore poor in the constituency is also quite concerning and in need of immediate assistance.

“This constituency has 29,111 voters and nearly 20 per cent are in the hardcore poor group... if given the mandate, I will assist the residents, especially the hardcore poor, to get out of this cocoon of poverty,” he said.

He said this was in line with the desire of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is determined to eradicate hardcore poor in the country.

Meanwhile, Syed Mohd Alidustur Syed Mohd Zain, who is contesting the Panchor state seat, said his focus is on the facilities for youth while not neglecting the needs of residents.

“I plan to establish a specific place for youth or a one-stop centre in Pengkalan Datu that comprises areas for rest, jetskiing and other motorsports activities,” he said.

The deputy chairman of the Kelantan Leadership Council (MPN) said that, in addition, Pengkalan Chepa, which is well-known as an industrial area in Kelantan, still has the potential to be upgraded through the opening of more factories.

“This is aimed at providing openings and job opportunities to youth in Kelantan and, subsequently, reduce their migration to other states.

“All these plans will be simpler to be realised if the state government is in line with the Federal Government,” said Syed Mohd Alidustur, who is set to face a stiff challenge from incumbent Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah, who is also the Deputy Menteri Besar. — Bernama