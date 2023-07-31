SHAH ALAM, July 31 — The Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional coalition has today unveiled its unity manifesto for Selangor, offering a total of 53 policies and programmes to transform the state into a regional powerhouse come re-election on August 12.

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the “Five Commitments to Continue Five Years of Excellence in Selangor” unity manifesto were drawn up based on careful planning and a continuation of the efforts implemented by the incumbent state government for the past five years.

“Our manifesto and promises are based on the continued success, achievements and prosperity that have been achieved thus far in Selangor.

“These are not mere populist promises. They can be achieved.

“InsyaAllah we will implement them with the mandate of the people,” he told delegates from both PH and BN during the launch of the unity manifesto at the Dewan Raja Muda Musa here.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (centre) poses for a group picture with candidates during the launch of the unity manifesto at the Dewan Raja Muda Musa in Shah Alam, July 31, 2023. Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Amirudin said this state election presents an opportunity to elevate Selangor internationally, a responsibility he said was only achievable if both state and federal were aligned with the same goals in mind.

“Let us not waste this golden opportunity.

“These endeavours will uplift the baseline and basic quality of living so every Selangorian can live with dignity and this is only achievable by preparing and building for new industries to create high-paying jobs.

“This can only be realised and implemented with a responsible, ethical, principled and proven track record,” he said.

The five commitments are broken down into five broad sectors, they are economic and infrastructure development; religion; government services; community development and people’s welfare.

Among the proposed endeavours offered included major infrastructure projects such as the establishment of a third port in Pulau Carey, Port Klang and; the development of the Kita Selangor Rail Line.

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also promised 100,000 high-income job opportunities for Selangor youths, as well as internships that pays RM1,500 for some 2,000 young people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Amirudin said the two proposed rail lines will be developed if the coalition returns to power.

He added that Amirudin that the two proposed rail lines would connect Klang to Kuala Selangor, Tanjong Karang, and Sabak Bernam; and Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Tanjong Sepat and Sungai Pelek.

Amirudin also promised 100,000 high-income job opportunities for Selangor youths, as well as internships that pays RM1,500 for some 2,000 young people.

For a full list of the announced pledge in the unity manifesto, click here.

The Election Commission has set August 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu dan Kedah, as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with early voting on August 8.