KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli today took a swipe at Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders for refusing to take part in a debate for the people to properly evaluate their plans for the nation’s economy.

In challenging PN to a debate with him, Rafizi sarcastically asked if other contenders from PN are willing to debate after both former Selangor menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and caretaker Kedah menteri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor rejected his offer.

“PN speaks on social media as if this time it will manage to wrest control of the country’s administration.

“When they were invited for a debate to allow the people to evaluate their plans, they rejected all.

“Rejected because they have no idea or economic plans at all. The evidence is within the states they administer,” he said on Twitter.

Apart from Azmin and Sanusi, Rafizi had earlier today disclosed Bachok MP Mohd Syahir Sulaiman was the latest to reject his invitation for a debate on the country’s economic affairs.

Rafizi further said administering was not merely having authority alone but a duty to better the lives of the people.

“From the former economic minister to the PN general and smartest economic technocrats in PN, none dared to present their economic agenda,” Rafizi said in an earlier Twitter posting that was accompanied by Syahir’s Twitter handle.