KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today refuted the allegations by certain parties that the special aid and assistance announced under the ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the People’ initiative was just another political candy given in conjunction with the six state elections next month.

He said this was because the announcement on the special aid and assistance was made before the campaign period for the six state elections even started.

“The campaign period will only begin after the nomination process tomorrow (July 29) and will run until August 12.

“Apart from that, our (government) principle is not to use the government’s machinery, not to give election candy and not to announce any ‘instant’ project,” he told a press conference after launching Allo’s Rahmah Fixed Broadband Package here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when launching the Madani Economy initiative said that the government will be giving a special appreciation aid of RM300 to civil servants of Grade 56 and below, and RM200 to retirees within these two weeks.

The government will also be granting RM100 in e-cash credit to over 10 million adult Malaysians with an annual income of RM100,000 and below.

Fahmi said the government cannot stop providing services to the people or postpone any announcements.

“When I launch this (Allo’s Rahmah Broadband) package, will it be deemed election candy too? It’s just a normal service. The government’s work must go on. We can’t be expected to postpone all announcements?” he said.

The Election Commission has set the state elections for Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan, as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously on August 12, with nomination tomorrow and early voting on August 8. ― Bernama