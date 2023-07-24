KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued an ultimatum to a political leader, urging him to return allegedly stolen property and money promptly.

Malay daily Berita Harian reported the prime minister as saying that failure to comply would result in the authorities being instructed to initiate an investigation.

Anwar has thus far not named the political leader in question.

“Three times I emphasised, including tonight (last night), you must return the money and property you stole from the people.

“If not, I will ask the authorities to investigate, including going to his house, going to his office, checking his accounts,” he was quoted as saying during his speech at the ‘Jelajah Perpaduan Madani’ event and the launch of the Kelantan unity machinery for the upcoming state elections here, last night.

He also said that he had instructed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate whether any ministers were involved in questionable contracts or share dealings.

According to the news portal, he said that this measure aimed to safeguard the country’s interests and prevent any misappropriation of funds intended for public welfare.

“We want to stop the practice of leaders stealing wealth, and Alhamdulillah all parties gave solid support to my efforts,” he was quoted as saying.

Last week, he said that ministers appointed under the unity government have remained clean and free from corruption.

He said in the past eight months, his Cabinet was closely monitored by the police and the MACC.