KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A 25-metre section of a road connecting the Forest City project in Iskandar Puteri to the Tanjung Pelepas Port highway collapsed this afternoon.

Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd, the management of Forest City, confirmed the incident but said no casualties occurred.

“In line with our fundamental principle — Safety First, People First — Forest City will conduct a thorough inspection on the entire bridge.

“Forest City will actively cooperate with government departments to carry the necessary actions and procedure as deemed fit in order to ensure the safety of the users,” the firm said.

Separately, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said it deployed an operations team from Iskandar Puteri to the location after receiving a report.

The team inspected the area and found the situation to be safe, before returning to the station.

Further action was then delegated to the police to control traffic flow at the site, the department said.