KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Selangor state election expects to see multiple-cornered fights in at least 12 out of 56 seats with the inclusion of Muda, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), and several independent candidates, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

The heavyweights of Pakatan Harapan — Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) dan Perikatan Nasional (PN) have previously confirmed that they would contest all seats in the Selangor state as well as the five other states.

Muda was the latest to confirm their participation in the Kuala Kubu Bharu, Rawang, Bukit Antarabangsa, Dusun Tua, Seri Serdang, Seri Setia, Bandar Utama, Batu Tiga, Sentosa and Sungai Kandis seats while the Meru dan Kota Anggerik seats will be contested by PSM candidate Sivaranjani Manickam as well as independent Abdul Razak Ismail.

Abdul Razak, the former secretary of Otai Reformis told the Malay daily that he was supposed to contest on a Parti Hijau Malaysia ticket with the support of several non-governmental organisations for their work on environmental issues.

PAS has said that they will contest 17 seats under PN while Bersatu will contest 19 seats.

A PAS source told Utusan Malaysia they will contest the Lembah Jaya, Taman Templer, Seri Setia, Sungai Burong, Hulu Bernam, Sungai Air Tawar and Sungai Panjang seats among others while Bersatu will contest the Hulu Kelang, Morib, Jeram, Taman Medan and Permatang seats.

The same source said that PAS will put up new candidates and professionals in 70 per cent of the seats including a former public university rector.

The rest of the candidates will be announced soon.

"PAS is guarding their candidate selection closely because the real game is against the federal government. For the first time in 15 years, the federal government is with the caretaker state government,” he was quoted saying.