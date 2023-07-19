JOHOR BARU, July 19 — The three Myanmar citizens, who were found dead in a Perodua Alza car at the Yong Peng (southbound) lay-by here last night, are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The two men and woman, aged between 23 and 27, were on their way back to Taman Air Biru in Pasir Gudang from Genting Highlands along the North-South Expressway when they stopped at the lay-by at KM105 last night.

Based on a likely chronology of events, authorities believe that the three victims had possibly died due to carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes that seeped into the Perodua Alza’s interior cockpit.

Acting Batu Pahat police chief Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the victims, using a Perodua Alza borrowed from a friend in Johor Baru, were believed to have stopped to rest and sleep in the car at the scene.

He said based on preliminary investigations, witnesses noticed by 9pm that none of the three occupants were awake and their car had been parked at the scene for an extended period since yesterday.

“Checks also showed that the Perodua Alza’s engine and air conditioner were on, while the car’s windows were screened up and doors locked.

“After the occupants did not respond to knocks on the windows and shouts from outside, concerned members of the public decided to break the window on the driver’s side to open the door and provide assistance.

“Following that, it was found that all the occupants were unconscious and were later confirmed dead by paramedics who arrived at 10.10pm,” said Shahrulanuar Mushaddat in a statement today.

He was responding to earlier news reports on the victims who were said to have been trapped in their Perodua Alza car last night.

Shahrulanuar Mushaddat said the remains of all three victims were later taken to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Batu Pahat for further examination and a post-mortem.

He said based on initial investigations, police have classified the case as Sudden Death Report (SDR).

It was reported last night that the Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station were called to an emergency after three people were said to have been trapped inside a parked Perodua Alza car at the North-South Expressways’ Yong Peng (southbound) lay-by.

Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Suhairulair Sarip said the station received a distress call at 8.59pm and a team immediately rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team found the three victims, comprising two men, aged 23 and 25, and a 27-year-old woman, dead.