JOHOR BARU, July 19 — Police are investigating a foreign woman, who was working as a domestic helper in Taman Pelangi here, for theft after she ran off from her employer’s house and posted videos on social media claiming abuse.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said police are actively on the lookout for the 31-year-old woman.

He said police received a report from the woman’s employer stating that their domestic maid had run off with an undisclosed sum of cash and valuables yesterday.

“We received a report from a 52-year-old local woman regarding her domestic maid who was alleged to have stolen cash and valuables from the house before running away,” he said.

Raub was responding to the woman’s allegation on several short Twitter videos alleging that she ran away from her employer’s after being physically abused and was deliberately made to starve.

He said based on initial investigations, the woman ran away from the complainant’s house in Taman Pelangi at 11.21am on Monday by climbing the fence.

“The woman was last seen in a black T-shirt with yellow stripes and red pants. She was also carrying a blue shopping bag before she fled,” he said.

Raub said police have classified the woman, who is from Indonesia, as a suspect to assist in investigations.

In the four short video clips uploaded on Twitter and credited to Mohd Fairuz Rizam, the woman introduced herself as an Indonesian maid working in Johor for only two weeks.

She claimed that she was physically abused, tortured and not fed by her employer.

She was seen being accompanied by an unknown man who is believed to be a local.

He was assisting the woman and claiming that they had lodged a police report. He also took the woman to the Consulate-General of the Republic of Indonesia in the city here.