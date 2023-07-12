KUALA LUMPUR, JULY 12 — Telekom Malaysia™ might have suffered another data breach, just half a year since its last cybersecurity issue. We were first alerted of it when one of our readers reached out to us to ask about an SMS sent to them by Unifi, alerting them about a data breach that involves some of their information.

The text message apparently sent by TM to the Unifi user reads:

We’ve since then reached out to a TM representative, who confirmed that there was a recent data breach at TM. According to them, they have begun reaching out to affected customers via email and SMS. TM has also reported the matter to the relevant authorities, and the data breach itself has been contained.

In the meantime, if you’re a Unifi user who has received the above text message or email from TM, they advise that you take extra precautions when receiving communications from unknown parties. TM also recommends users to remain cautious especially with unsolicited messages and phone calls, avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails and text messages as well as to not share your personal information with unauthorised parties.

We have asked TM for further information regarding the matter, and will update once we get more answers. — SoyaCincau