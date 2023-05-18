KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has instructed the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to organise more farmers’ markets (pasar tani) in densely populated areas throughout Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Sabah and Sarawak will use the pasar tamu (community market) concept and that more will be held throughout the year.

“Our food supply is good now and we have overcome price inflation as well. As for sales after festive seasons, we see excess food.

“Things like eggs are now priced right with ample supply as well; hence, to boost our food supply I have instructed Fama to open new pasar tani in peninsular Malaysia.

“We tried the same concept in East Malaysia but they prefer the pasar tamu concept so we will adjust the programme accordingly.

“Having said that, I also want to announce that we have been able to halt smuggling activities and the overpricing of controlled goods, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

According to a survey done by The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), there should be at least one pasar tani for areas with 3,001 to 5,000 people. For an area with more than 100,000 people, there should be at least 10 pasar tani said Zahid.

Zahid said he proposed that peninsular Malaysia alone would need at least 3,791 pasar tani to ensure good food security for the public.

Ahmad Zahid chaired the third meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) today.

He said The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) had done 6,095 Ops Tiris inspections on petrol stations, wholesalers, factories, quarries and other premises where they found 183 cases and confiscated 2,262,434 litres of diesel with an estimated value of RM4,933,692.

A total of 124 locals and 39 foreigners were arrested.