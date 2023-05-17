KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Ramkarpal Singh today expressed confidence that Parliament can approve changes to the Federal Constitution this year to enable the overseas-born children (OBC) of Malaysian mothers to get Malaysian citizenship automatically.

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department (law and institutional reform) said the government has given its commitment to amend the Federal Constitution to overcome the “anomaly” where such OBSs are deprived of citizenship.

“I can confirm that the necessary process has begun, and we are confident that the said amendments are expected to be passed within this year which may obviate the need for the Federal Court to decide on the matter since same may become academic as a result of the said amendments,” Ramkarpal said in his virtual speech at a Family Frontiers’ talk titled “Malaysia Speaks: Launch of Public Opinion Survey on #PindaPerkara14” this morning.

He pointed to a joint announcement by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in February that the Cabinet has agreed to these constitutional amendments which would also require consultation with the Conference of Rulers.

In their joint statement dated February 17, Saifuddin Nasution and Azalina announced that the Cabinet had agreed to the proposal to amend the Federal Constitution, in particular Section 1(1)(d) and Section 1(1)(e) of Part I in the Second Schedule, and Section 1(b) and Section 1(c) in Part II of the same schedule.

This proposed change would enable children born overseas to Malaysian mothers to automatically be Malaysian citizens instead of having to go through a lengthy application process with no guarantee of success, and would also be in line with the Federal Constitution's Article 8(2) which disallows gender discrimination.

Currently, automatic Malaysian citizenship is conferred only to children born overseas to Malaysian fathers.

Azalina previously told Malay Mail that the Malaysian government hopes to be able to table these constitutional amendments in Parliament in the June sitting, while Saifuddin Nasution had on March 23 told the Dewan Rakyat that the government would be able to table these law changes in September.

During the Family Frontiers event today, speakers and members of the audience vented about the long wait and red tape in amending the laws to make OBCs of Malaysian mothers Malaysians too.

