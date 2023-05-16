PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi today said the government does not see a need to declare an emergency even as Malaysia is hit by a heat wave that has seen several deaths, including among children.

He said that the government is ready should the need arise.

“Not yet, but we are ready. We will monitor,” he told reporters after chairing the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) meeting here this morning.

He added that the government might reconsider if the temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius.

At the moment, for affected areas, he said cloud seeding is being carried out immediately with the help of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Environment Department.

“Cloud seeding is done immediately, together with RMAF and the Environment Department in several dam areas and we will focus on seven areas where the water level is expected to decrease and affect water supply.

“The seven areas are Sungai Muda, Kedah River, Melaka River, Kelantan River, Klang River, Bernam River and Similajau River in Sarawak,” he said.

At the same time, 101 tube wells have been installed in peat soil areas for hard-to-reach areas.

“The important thing is that Nadma is taking proactive measures, and not only acting after a fire has occurred,” Zahid said, adding that not many areas are experiencing open burning.

As for a public advisory on the heat wave, Zahid said the respective ministries such as the Education Ministry have issued an advisory for schools in areas where open burning and overheating is expected to occur.