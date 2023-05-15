KUCHING, May 15 — The first meeting of the second term of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) commenced at the new DUN Complex here today.

The opening ceremony of the DUN sitting was officiated by Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Also present were DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Upon arrival, Taib saluted the Guards of Honour, who comprised of 105 officers and personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police General Operations Force, while the national and state anthems were played.

A prayer was then recited before concluding the opening ceremony of the DUN sitting.

All dignitaries and members of the DUN then proceeded to DUN Hall for Taib’s opening speech.

Three Bills will be tabled at the DUN sitting — consisting of the Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2023; Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill; and Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023.

The sitting will end on May 24. — Borneo Post Online