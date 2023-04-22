KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said PAS only sees things as either halal (permissible in Islam) or haram (prohibited), including political relationships.

He was responding to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s latest accusation of the DAP as being Islamophobic.

“If you are with them, everything is halal. If you are not with them, everything is haram.

“Anyway, I wish Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to YB Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and his family and friends in PAS and all Malaysians.

“Maaf, Zahir dan Batin,” Loke said in a brief Facebook post last night.

The DAP leader attached a news report about Hadi’s own Facebook remarks that were critical of the component party in the Pakatan Harapan coalition that is now allied to Umno and the Barisan Nasional coalition.

Hadi had yesterday accused the DAP again of being followers of communism, which rejects religion, though some communists have been known to oppose atheism.

The PAS leader also alleged that DAP’s alliance with Umno, a Malay nationalist party, is purely political pragmatism meant to mask a plot to undermine Islam.