KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Several Cabinet ministers today took the opportunity to extend Aidilfitri wishes to all Malaysian Muslims.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or background tend to celebrate all festivals together which has become an attraction for tourists to experience what harmony is all about in this country.

“This is the uniqueness of our people which can’t be found elsewhere,” Tiong said, while also advising all those travelling back to their hometowns to be safe on the road.

In the spirit of Aidilfitri, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry workforce is committed to working harder for the country and the people.

“Celebrate Aidilfitri with gratitude and happiness with your loved ones. The lessons obtained throughout Ramadan teach us patience, love, compassion, willpower and many more,” he said in a Twitter post.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said Aidilfitri strengthens harmony and unity among Malaysians.

“This is the time to seek forgiveness and strengthen relationships. Put behind your disagreements and strengthen harmony and unity,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa asked Malaysians to be grateful and reflect on the blessings received from Allah SWT.

“Endless blessings, such as health, family, happiness and many more. May we continue to be grateful and receive blessings from Allah SWT. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” she said in a video uploaded on Facebook.

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke in a Facebook post extended his gratitude to all frontline workers on duty during Aidilfitri for ensuring travellers got home safely and for maintaining peace and security.

They include Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement personnel, aviation agencies, taxi drivers, e-hailing and p-hailing drivers as well as rail and port workers, he said.

Amidst the joy of returning home, Loke also reminded motorists to drive courteously as their presence would be eagerly awaited by loved ones.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub expressed his gratitude for being able to share Ramadan with various Rahman initiatives to lessen the people’s burden, especially for those really in need.

“On this note, I would like to thank all parties involved in making the ministry’s programmes and initiatives thus far a success. May our good deeds be rewarded multifold,” he said on Facebook.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, in a video uploaded on Facebook, hoped that the arrival of Syawal would bring happiness to everyone and urged the public, amidst the joyous celebration, to also not forget the underprivileged.

Also extending his Aidilfitri wishes was Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“I would like to take this opportunity to seek forgiveness if there had been misdeeds or shortcomings on my part, intentional or otherwise. Maaf zahir dan batin,” he said. — Bernama