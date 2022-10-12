KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun today said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) controlled state will not be holding its state election this year.

However, it will follow whichever decision is made by the PH presidential council, he reportedly said at the state exco meeting at Wisma Negri earlier today.

“In my recent audience with the state ruler (Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir), I briefed him that we plan to hold the state polls next year.

“The ruler said as long as the state government had the mandate, this was entirely up to us but Tuanku reminded me that our priority is to look into the wellbeing of the people, what more with the oncoming monsoon season,” he was quoted as saying by English daily The Star.

Aminuddin said he was aware that some in the state Pakatan were in favour of holding the parliamentary and state elections simultaneously but they were entitled to their opinion.

Earlier, several unnamed PH leaders reportedly expressed their disagreement with PH’s stance of holding state elections separately, saying that the decision could work prove to be disadvantageous.

Last night, Penang DAP had asked the party’s central leadership to review its decision not to dissolve the state assembly along with Parliament, according to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said that the matter will be discussed at PH presidential council meeting tonight.

Yesterday, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed that Selangor will not be holding state elections this year after an audience with the Sultan of Selangor, who had given his royal consent for the state legislative assembly to continue operating as is instead of going for a dissolution similar to Parliament.