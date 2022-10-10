MELAKA, Oct 10 — The water level at Sungai Melaka in Batu Hampar here has recorded a reading of 2.17 metres (m), which exceeded the danger level of 2m as of 9 this morning, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) on its website https://https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/.

Two other rivers also recorded readings above the warning level, namely Sungai Kesang in Telok Rimba, Jasin, at 3.26m (warning level 3.25m) and Sungai Duyong in Duyong, Melaka Tengah at 1.71m (warning level 1.38m).

Elsewhere, the water level at Lencongan Sungai Malim in Klebang Besar exceeded the alert level when it recorded a reading of 1.56m.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds, expected to hit several states until 1pm today.

It said that among the states involved are Selangor which includes the areas of Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang as well as Putrajaya and Melaka.

Two other states are Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin) and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru), it said in a statement. — Bernama