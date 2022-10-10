Screengrab of the incident that was posted on the social media. — Picture courtesy of Borneo Post Online

BINTULU, Oct 10 — Police are looking for a man to assist in the investigation into the riot and mischief cases that occurred at Jalan Abang Galau, Bintulu here last night.

This follows a 12-second video clip that was posted on social media last night showing a four-wheel-drive being driven at high speed in reverse and subsequently rammed into another vehicle.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit said the man was identified as Rimong Judan, 36, whose last address was at Bandar Jaya, Jalan Tun Hussien Onn here.

“A police report about the incident has been received last night and the case is being investigated under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact the investigating officer Inspector Lai Mei Ching at 014-8763824 or our operations room at 086-318304,” he said.

In the video clip, several men were also seen running towards the vehicle and one of them was spotted with blood stain marks on his T-shirt. — Borneo Post Online