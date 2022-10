Umno is expected to call a special supreme council meeting tomorrow night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Umno is expected to call a special supreme council meeting tomorrow night, a source privy to the party’s developments said today.

The meeting will take place amid widespread speculation that Parliament will be dissolved within the week.

“Tomorrow night, there will be a special Umno supreme council meeting,” the source told Malay Mail when contacted.

MORE TO COME