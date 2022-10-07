Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan Awang Tengah (fourth, right) presents a memento to Dunn while others look on. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 7 ― The total trade between Sarawak and New Zealand was valued at RM467.3 million in 2021, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“Sarawak’s exports of petroleum product, fertiliser and animal feed was valued at RM358 million while import was valued at RM109 million comprising dairy products, meat, fruits and vegetables,” he said after welcoming New Zealand High Commissioner to Malaysia Pam Dunn at his office here on Wednesday.

Awang Tengah and Dunn also discussed and exchanged views on topics of common interests, particularly on trade and investment, where Sarawak and New Zealand could collaborate and create mutual benefits for each other.

Sectors promoted included high-technology, oil and gas, renewable energy, petrochemical and commercial agriculture.

Awg Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Investment, welcomed investment and trade from New Zealand that supported economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability which are in line with the Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

He expects more engagement between Sarawak and New Zealand following the opening of international borders.

He said New Zealand was a popular destination for Sarawakians, particularly in the education and tourism sectors.

Acting permanent secretary to the Ministry of International Trade and Investment Dzulkornain Masron and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo were also present during the visit. ― Borneo Post